The event, which was sponsored by WL Distillery, saw 16 local businesses competing for the Grace House trophy and raising £10,906 in the process.

Other Sunderland businesses involved in providing sponsorship and support included NRL Recruitment Agency, Richard Reed Solicitors and CMYK Print Solutions.

The money will enable Sunderland families with disabled children to benefit from the respite care, enrichment activities and counselling support services provided by Grace House.

Charity representative Laura Forbes said: “Thank you to all our tee sponsors who helped make the day a success and of-course all our golfers who generously supported our raffle and auction.

"Having the support of local businesses really embeds the valuable work we do within the local community and people can see that we make a huge difference to the families who utilise our services.

“These funds go directly to helping families who have disabled children and young people, who often have complex needs, and to give them an opportunity to access services and support groups that often provide an essential lifeline.”

Golfers from local businesses taking part in Grace House's fundraising golf tournament. Photograph: Gavin Forster Photography

A spokesperson for South Hetton based company, WL Distillery, who produce artisan gin, said: “We were delighted to be involved in Grace House's annual golf day again this year. Having worked closely with the charity for many years we understand the important work they do and are honoured to be able to support them through events such as these.”

The Southwick based charity provides short-break overnight stays for five to 17-year-olds who can also benefit from a sensory room, soft play and music room.

Winners from the Greenarch Wealth Management team. Gavin Forster Photography