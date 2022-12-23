Selection boxes, toy cars, cuddly toys and dolls were just some of the dozens of presents which brought a smile to the faces of children on the Paediatric Ward of Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Showing Christmas really is a time of giving, the initiative was organised by Grindon Young People’s Centre volunteer Emma Olsen who donned her Santa suit to deliver the presents and was joined by fellow volunteers Ray Knox and Tom Goodey along with youngsters from the centre, Ellie Thompson, 13 and Ebony Lamb, 12.

Emma, 37, said: “We’ve been doing this for the last 10 years as everyone needs a little bit of Christmas cheer, particularly children who are unwell and in hospital.

"The reaction from the children has been overwhelming and it really can be quite emotional. Putting a smile on these children’s faces is priceless.”

The presents were bought after a series of fundraising events hosted by the Centre including a Halloween party and a visit to their Centre’s grotto from none other than Santa Claus himself.

Ray, 72, said: “It’s not nice seeing kids in hospital over Christmas and so it’s good to be able to do something to hopefully make them feel a little better.”

Amelia Hewitson, two, with her gift of a skittles set.

One of the children facing Christmas on the ward is two-year-old Amelia Hewitson, from Gateshead, who was admitted on Monday (December 19) due to having developed a chest infection.

Mum, Julia Hewitson, 28, said: “It doesn’t look like we are going to be going home this Christmas but this is a fantastic initiative. It was nice to see her smile and she’s already been playing with her skittles set.

"Amelia has had a rough few days and so this was a really nice surprise.”

Another youngster on the ward was 13-year-old Tyler Bennett who was admitted to hospital with an eye infection.

Tyler Bennett gratefully receives his presents from Emma Olsen.

After receiving his presents, Tyler, from Crook in County Durham, said: “It was really nice to get the presents and it has made me feel a bit better.”

Mum Amy Bennett, 32, added: “I think it’s a brilliant initiative which hopefully helps to make things a little easier for children in hospital over Christmas.”

Presents were also delivered to the baby ward where six-month-old Marco Haynes had been admitted due to breathing difficulties.

Tyler Bennett, 13, has been in hospital with an eye infection.

Mum Kirsty Haynes, from Fulwell, said: “Marco was born premature at just 26 weeks and so has a number of medical conditions. He has been struggling to shake off a cold and was put on oxygen. We are hoping to get home for Christmas, even if just for a few hours.

"This is a fantastic initiative to put a smile of children’s faces. They even provided a gift for Marco’s sister, Ivy.”

The special visit was certainly appreciated by the staff on the ward.

Paediatric Ward Matron, Richard Allsop, said: “These sort of visits really put a smile on the staff and children’s faces and we are really grateful for people’s efforts, particularly at a time when there are difficulties for people with the cost of living.”

Marco Haynes, age six months, gets his gifts from Emma Olsen, Ebony lamb, and Ellie Thompson.

Luke Newall, nine, was happy to receive his gifts.

Grindon Young People's Centre volunteers Emma Olsen, Ray Knox, Tom Goodey and members Ellie Thompson, 13, and Ebony Lamb, 12, alongside "over £1,000" worth of presents being delivered to children at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

