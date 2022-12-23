Services are experiencing the highest levels of pressure on record in the run up to Christmas.

Now bosses are urging the public to take simple steps to reduce the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our priority is to keep everyone as safe as possible’

Dr Fadi Khalil, Medical Director of All Together Better Sunderland, said everyone could help: “Sunderland is under a lot of pressure right now and we really do need everyone’s support,” he said.

“Our priority is to keep everyone as safe as possible and respond as best we can in these very testing circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working hard to ensure patients who need help continue to get the support they need as quickly as possible.

“But we’re also asking the public to help us by keeping emergency services free for people who are critically ill or injured and choosing the right service for their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland residents are being urged to do their part to reduce the burden on health and social care services over the festive period

Advertisement Hide Ad

People attending hospital, waiting for a GP appointment or receiving care at home will need to be prepared for delays and disruption.

"I would urge everyone in our communities to lend your support and kindness to our teams working extra hard during these difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ways to help include:

 Use www.nhs.uk for self-care advice on any minor illnesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Visit your local pharmacy and stock up your medicines cabinet Visit: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy to find your nearest pharmacy)

 Call on any vulnerable friends, neighbours or relatives to make sure they are ok and have everything they need

Advertisement Hide Ad

 If you are eligible for the free flu and Covid vaccines please get these ASAP. Visit https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/19752/Sunderland-Covid-19- vaccine-clinics for Covid vaccine clinics. Speak to your GP or a pharmacist about the flu jab.

 If you think you need urgent help, use the 111 online symptom checker first www.111.nhs.uk before dialling 111

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Please only use 999 or the emergency department for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

 If you are visiting a loved one in hospital you will be required to wear a facemask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Please do not visit loved ones in hospital if you have had sickness or diarrhoea in the past 48 hours. Or if you have a cough, cold or flu like symptoms or if you have tested positive for COVID in the last 7 days.

‘We will continue to prioritise care and support for those most in need’

Advertisement Hide Ad

As all parts of the health and social care system manage this extreme and unrelenting pressure, people are being advised that they will experience longer waits and changes to their usual level of service.

Graham King, Director of Adult Social Care at Sunderland City Council, added: “The pressures facing the NHS are equally felt right across our social care system and

Advertisement Hide Ad

we’d like to thank people and communities for their support as we manage this exceptionally busy period.