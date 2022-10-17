That was the message from home-grown Countryfile star Matt Baker as the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge kicked off in the city this morning.

Matt, from Seaham, was accompanied by Sunderland teenager Alexander Walker. The 16-year-old is one of five inspirational young people chosen to take part in the relay style ride over five days, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects.

And what better departure point for a fanatical Sunderland supporter than the Stadium of Light?

Family, friends and well-wishers joined Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alison Smith to wave the pair off this morning (Monday, October 17).

Alexander was diagnosed with autism when he was two and today’s route will see him and Matt dropping in on some of the schools and charities that have helped him over the years.

"I’m so excited to be a part of this year’s Rickshaw Relay team, and to be starting at Sunderland AFC is like a dream come true,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Walker and Matt Baker ready for the off

"I can’t wait to head out on the road alongside Matt Baker and see all of the challenge’s supporters from the North East coming out on the road.

"If you can’t make it then please tune in and watch when the documentary airs."

The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again will cover this year’s challenge on BBC One on Tuesday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-off special will not only share the team’s remarkable stories, but also celebrate the history of the much-loved BBC Children in Need staple, at the same time as raising life-changing money for the charity, as part of its 2022 Appeal.

Of course, Pudsey Bear was on hand to wave the rickshaw off

These are the places and the approximate times where you can cheer on Matt and Alexander and the Rickshaw Challenge later today:

*Barbara Priestman Academy –10.20am

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Southmoor Academy Secondary School – 11.15am

*Hill View Junior School –11.15am

Alexander was delighted to set off from his beloved Stadium of Light

*Easingston C of E Primary School – 12.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Sherburn Primary School – 2.20pm

*Palace Green, Durham – finish at 3pmYou can follow the Rickshaw Relay on its journey cvia BBC Breakfast every morning, on @BBCBreakfast and @BBCCiN on social media.

For exact timings, you can see where Matt and Alexander are via the Rickshaw tracker at: https://live.opentracking.co.uk/cin2022/

Messages of support

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they're off