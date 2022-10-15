The Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “Three people in an inflatable dinghy were drifting off Hendon Beach and calling for help. HM Coastguard requested Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland Inshore Lifeboat to attend the scene, but by the time they arrived the three people had already made it to shore.”