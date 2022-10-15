Sunderland lifeboat sent to rescue three people in a dinghy
Sunderland’s lifeboat was sent to the rescue of three people who had got into difficulties in an inflatable dinghy.
By Neil Fatkin
15th Oct 2022, 5:00pm
The Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
A statement from the Coastguard said: “Three people in an inflatable dinghy were drifting off Hendon Beach and calling for help. HM Coastguard requested Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland Inshore Lifeboat to attend the scene, but by the time they arrived the three people had already made it to shore.”