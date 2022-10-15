News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland lifeboat sent to rescue three people in a dinghy

Sunderland’s lifeboat was sent to the rescue of three people who had got into difficulties in an inflatable dinghy.

By Neil Fatkin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 5:00pm

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “Three people in an inflatable dinghy were drifting off Hendon Beach and calling for help. HM Coastguard requested Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland Inshore Lifeboat to attend the scene, but by the time they arrived the three people had already made it to shore.”

Sunderland lifeboat.
