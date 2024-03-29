Watch as Wearsiders enjoy their Good Fryday fish and chips in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a ‘Good Fryday’ in more ways than one as Wearsiders have been flocking to Seaburn to enjoy a walk along the beach and the longstanding British tradition of fish and chips.

By midday, long queues could been seen snaking away from many of Sunderland’s most popular fish and chip shops, including Queen's Cafe and Minchella's in Seaburn.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified - but they can eat fish.

Adam Rose and Bethany Sheriff enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.

The tradition has now been adopted and enjoyed by many, regardless of their religious beliefs.

For many families an Easter trip to the coast is a time to remember their childhood and the family tradition of enjoying the Good Friday dish.

This was certainly the case for Andrea Dobson and her mother, Lynn Dobson.

Andrea, 45, said: "I now live in Seaham, but I come to Seaburn every year with my mam for Good Friday fish and chips.

"I used to come here as a child with my mam and my grandmother. She has passed away now and this trip helps to keep her memory alive.

"I got my chips from Minchella's, as we do every year. I would give them 10 out of 10."

Mum, Andrea Dobson, 72, added: "I went for the fish and chips and they are lovely. This is something we love to do every year."

Adam Rose travelled through to Seaburn from Washington with his partner Bethany Sheriff.

Adam, 33, said: "I used to come to the coast for fish and chips as a kid. We would always go anywhere between Roker and South Shields."

Bethany, 25, added: "The fish and chips are delicious - 10 out of 10."

Remarkably there was representation at the seafront from a Mr and Mrs Easter, in the form of married couple Steve and Frances Easter.

Steve, 57, said: "We come to Minchella's in Seaburn about once every month. I would score my fish and chips 10 out of 10. After we finish we are going to have a walk along the seafront."

Frances, 58, added: "We are from Jarrow but we travel through to Seaburn as we feel this is the best fish and chip shop."

Mr and Mrs Easter - Steve and Frances - tuck in to their food at the seaside.

Also enjoying his Good Friday fish was Craig Kenny who was at Seaburn with his wife Laura and two children, Harry and Rosie.

Craig, 39, said: "We come here every Good Friday for our fish and chips. They are spot on. After we finish, we are going to burn it off with a walk along the beach with the kids."

Adding their own twist to the traditional menu in the form of a carton of curry sauce was the Whitehead family from Stanley.

Graeme Whitehead, 35, said: "It's a family tradition to come to the seaside for our Good Friday fish and chips but we also add mushy peas and curry sauce."

Wife Amy, 39, added: "It's the first time we have been to Minchella's in Seaburn. We always come to the coast on Good Friday and this fish and chip shop was recommended to us.

"They definitely taste better by the sea and you should always eat your fish and chips outside."

Luke Whitehead, 3, enjoying his chips.

It was a sentiment shared by the Matthews family who travelled back from London with their two children to enjoy the traditional dish by the sea with grandparents John Barugh and Ruth McKewn.

Anton, 44, said: "We drove six hours from London to enjoy these fish and chips. You can't compare them to the fish and chips you get in London - these are ten times better.

"It tastes so much fresher and better by the sea."

Rosa, 43, who grew up in East Boldon, said: "I used to come here for fish and chips with mam and dad on Good Friday and I love to come back.

"It brings back memories of my childhood."

George Kirkland, 63, had travelled from Derbyshire to meet partner Julie Thompson for their Good Fryday indulgence.

He said: "Fish and chips just taste better by the sea."

Queen's Cafe owners Michelle French and Nicky Hull.

Julie, 63, added: "We always go to Queen's Cafe for our Good Friday fish and chips. They are delicious - 10 out of 10."

Queen's Cafe owner Michelle French said: "As soon as I saw the sunshine was out this morning I knew it was going to be a busy day.