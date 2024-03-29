Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 200 people climbed to the top of Tunstall Hill to re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus as the Walk of Witness made a welcome Good Friday return.

The event, which has been part of the city’s Easter celebrations for over half-a-century, also saw students from the University of Sunderland act out their rendition of the Passion of Christ drama, including the trial leading up to Jesus crucifixion.

Crowds gather on top of Tunstall Hill for the Walk of Witness. Photo: North News

This year’s event was organised by Our Lady of Mercy’s congregation, with the service led by parish priest, Father Christopher Hancock.

Father Hancock said: "It's absolutely brilliant to be here for the walk today. It's something the whole city looks forward to.

"It's not just for Christians, it's for everyone to come along today and have a walk and just remember what Jesus did for us on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"It's vital for us to remember the true meaning of Easter." Helping to coordinate the walk was Rebecca Leighton, Catholic Lay Chaplain at the University of Sunderland.

Students from the University of Sunderland re-enact the journey made by Jesus before his crucifixion. Photo: North News

Rebecca said: "Easter is the most significant time in the Christian calendar and central to our faith. It's important to celebrate the true meaning behind this event.

"The play just helps people to get deeper involved in the story of Easter " Narrating the Passion and helping to bring the Easter story to life was University of Sunderland student Irish Tony-Awusak.

The cross erected on Tunstall Hill.

Irish, 22, said: "I was so excited to get involved in this year's production of the Passion just to be in that scene Jesus was 2,000 years ago." Husband and wife Nick and Viv Hardy take part in the walk every year.

Nick, 71, said: "It's nice to see the walk back as an annual event and we look forward to it every Easter.

"I think seeing the cross on Tunstall Hill has real significance to bring alive the crucifixion."

Viv, 71, added: "There is so much emphasis placed each year on chocolate eggs. This brings the event to life and it's important for children to know the true meaning behind Easter." Also making the annual pilgrimage to the top of Tunstall Hill was the Johnson and Davies families.

Carole Johnson said: "I've done the walk for the last few years. It's important to remember the underlying meaning of Easter and the walk just really brings it to life."

Anne Davies from Ashbrooke added: "The walk is part of our family Easter tradition. The prayers and hymns on the hill is such a moving experience and it's important that our grandchildren experience this."

The Johnson and Davies families.

The cross will now remain on top of Tunstall Hill over the Easter Weekend and overlook Sunderland in the same way Jesus cross on the Hill of Golgotha overlooked Jerusalem. Father Hancock feels seeing the cross in such a prominent position overlooking the city acts as a reminder as to the true meaning behind Easter.

Father Chris Hancock.

He said: "Last year was my first year doing the walk. I came into my role during Covid and so I hadn't seen it before.