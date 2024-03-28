Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A seven-year-old girl has collected over 200 chocolate eggs to donate to people in hospital after being inspired to care for others following the tragic death of her father.

On Good Friday (March 29) Nancy Miller will be delivering the eggs to patients at Sunderland Royal Hospital as well as residents at Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home in Newbottle.

Nancy Miller, seven, has collected over 200 chocolate eggs to donate to people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Nancy's dad Craig Miller tragically passed away after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Craig's wife and Nancy's mother, Danielle, said: "When Craig passed away it obviously hit Nancy hard. It was at the time of the first Covid lockdown and following Craig's death we couldn't mix with people - it was really difficult.

"Since then all Nancy wants to do is to help people."

Nancy Miller was inspired to help others following the passing of her dad.

The idea to collect and donate chocolate eggs arose following a conversation with her mother about Easter.

Danielle, 35, from Houghton, said: "We had been watching a movie about Easter and we got talking about the Easter bunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nancy started asking about the poorly children in hospital and whether they would be getting chocolate eggs on Easter morning.

"That's when Nancy decided she wanted to do something to help and we decided to collect and donate Easter eggs."

Nancy and Danielle posted an appeal on social media about their plan to collect and donate Easter eggs and were inundated with offers of support.

Danielle said: "We have had a massive donation of eggs from people in the local area and on Good Friday we are going to go to the care home and then the hospital to donate them to anyone who needs help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't be more proud of Nancy's actions. She is an amazing child who wants to go above and beyond to help others.

"I know Craig will be looking down and will be proud as punch of Nancy."

Nancy, who attends Burnside Academy, added: "I'm so excited to be donating the Easter eggs to the elderly and poorly children tomorrow.