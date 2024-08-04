The first lifeboat station in Sunderland was established in 1800 and became part of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in 1865.

In 2023, some 355 people were rescued from life-threatening situations by RNLI crews across the UK who also provided support to 84 people everyday.

In what is the 200th year of the charity’s inception, I went along to have a look behind the scenes at Sunderland Lifeboat Station and to meet Christian Carney, one of the 30 volunteers helping to save lives as part of the city’s RNLI team.

RNLI volunteer Christian Carney in the Sunderland Lifeboat Station. | sn

In his day job Christian owns and runs The Train Line cafe in Seaburn, but at any moment he can be alerted on his pager to swap the cakes and cappuccinos for a life saving situation in the North Sea.

He said: “When you are on rota duty you have to be within a 10-minute journey time of the station.

“When you get the call, time is of the essence and so once we arrive all our kit is hung in order to get kitted out and, depending on the incident, the commander decides what boat needs to be used and which crew members are heading out on the rescue.

“One of the boats we use for heading further out to sea is the Atlantic E Class which can travel up to around 40mph.

“The boats are designed to deal with rough conditions and it can even self-right itself in the event of a capsize.

“You have a crew of four people on the boat which is powerful enough to tow a medium size yacht back to safety.”

Christian Carney alongside the RNLI kit ready and waiting to be used. | sn

For call outs closer to shore, including on the River Wear, the station launch their D Class vessel.

Christian added: “This type of vessel is much more suited for use in shallow water, close to beaches or rocky areas.”

Despite being only 24 Christian has been involved with Sunderland RNLI for 11 years after becoming involved in life at the station as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

He started participating in live call outs at the age of 17 and has now helped to resolve many rescue situations and save tens of of lives.

Recalling some of the rescues Christian said: “We recently had an incident with paddleboarders being blown out to sea with the offshore winds who were unable to get back.

“We managed to get them into the boat and bring them and their boards back to safety.

“We also quite regularly get called out to people being cut off by the incoming tide, particularly in rocky areas where people don’t realise how quickly the tide comes in and they end up getting stuck.”

Christian alongside the Atlantic E Class RNLI boat used for rescues further offshore. | sn

And it’s not just people Christian and his crew are called to rescue.

He added: “We’ve been called out on a number of occasions to rescue dogs and a few years ago we were called out to a rescue which turned out to be a blown up inflatable of Spiderman, which had been mistaken for a person in the water.”

As a young entrepreneur at a time in life when most young men are engaged in enjoying life to the full, what is it about the RNLI which inspires Christian to give up so much of his own time as a volunteer in potentially unpleasant and dangerous situations?

“As a child I enjoyed being on the water and was really into sailing. I’ve always been into water-sports and initially became involved with the RNLI through the Duke of Edinburgh Award,” he said.

“Being part of the RNLI team has been a big part of my life now for a long time.

“It’s that feeling of satisfaction when you have helped to save someone or made someone's day better which keeps you coming down here.

“It’s also that feeling of being part of a close knit team. It’s like a second family here at the station,” he added.

The RNLI helmets hanging ready to be collected by crew members. | sn

As we wander around the station, the most striking aspect is the sizeable collection of plaques which encircle the station’s walls, starting in 1911 and listing all the call outs the city’s lifeboat crews have been involved in.

Perhaps of most significance in highlighting the importance of this vital service is the fact the plaques come to an end in 1989.

Christian explained: “We had to stop at one point as we were running out of space and would have had a station full of boards.

“We now do on average between 60 and 100 call outs every year, and so you can imagine how many boards we would need.

“Seeing some of these call outs going back over a century makes you think about how much things have changed and what it would have been like for crews over 100 years ago.”

Whilst the plaques in the station go back 113 years, the RNLI was actually established 200 years ago on March 4, 1824.

The volunteer organisation was founded in a London pub by Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and had witnessed many shipwrecks.

In the RNLI’s formative years, lifeboats were powered by oars and the crew members wore lifejackets made from cork.

There are now 238 lifeboat stations across the country and in the last two centuries the RNLI has saved 146,000 lives.

If it wasn’t for donations and volunteers such as Christian, many of those people would have perished as would thousands of future lives.

Christian said: “We rely heavily on donations to keep our service going. If it wasn’t for people donating, fundraising or spending money in the shop then we would struggle to keep going.”

You can donate money and arrange fundraising activities via the RNLI website.