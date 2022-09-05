Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After weeks of debates and hustings, the Conservative Party have confirmed Liz Truss as their new leader and as such she will take over the departing Boris Johnson as Prime Minister on Tuesday.

While news of her appointment was greeted with a mixture of delight and disdain, what was unanimous was the need for the Prime Minister to “help with the Cost of Living Crisis”.

Sandra Carter, 73, a retired hospital administrator from Boldon, who used to vote Labour but now votes Tory, said: “I would have preferred Rishi Sunak because I think he has a better appreciation of the money situation in the country from his time as chancellor.

“She really needs to focus on both the cost of energy and the price of food. I’m a pensioner and the price of energy has got me really worried about this winter. Along with the price of food, it will either be heat or eat.”

It was a sentiment shared by cake maker Jenifer Norton, 70, who has also shifted her allegiance to Conservative, who added: “There was good and bad arguments for both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. I’m not certain she will make a good Prime Minister. She has needs to tackle the energy situation but what politicians say and what they do is debatable.”

Shiney Row housewife Deborah McQuoid, 57, who traditionally votes Conservative, was pleased with the appointment and believes Mrs Truss’s time being educated at a state secondary school will put her in a better position to empathise with “ordinary people”.

Sunderland residents have been reacting to the appointment of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister.

She said: “I’m happy she’s been chosen. She actually went to my secondary school in Leeds and so I think this will help her empathise with people.

"I didn’t want Rishi Sunak as I think he stabbed Boris Johnson in the back. Her main focus will be tackling the cost of living and the energy crisis but she also needs to look at the current issues with immigration.

"I think she’s quite tough from her time as Foreign Secretary and I think this will stand her in good stead.”

However Sunderland pensioner John Tate, 80, who no longer votes for any party, isn’t confident she will help people in the region.

Margery Wood, 74, feels there should be a General Election.

He said: “The Conservative Party closed down all the mines and the shipyards and we wouldn’t be in this mess if they were still open. All I’ve heard her talk about is tax cuts and I’m not confident she will help pensioners like me.”

Labour voter and retired nurse, Margery Wood, 74, feels there “should be a General Election”.

She added: “She has been selected by the Conservative Party, not the general public, who voted for Boris Johnson. I don’t make a lot of her appointment and something needs done about these power companies who are making vast profits while people can’t put their appliances on.”

Jenifer Norton, 70, is unsure as to whether Liz Truss will make a good Prime Minister.

While the cost of living was the main concern, Washington pensioner Kevin Cook, 69, feels the security threat from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine should also be at the forefront of Mrs Truss’s priorities.

Sandra Carter, 70, is worried about having to choose between eating and heating.