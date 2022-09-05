Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson’s announced in July that he would step down as Prime Minister, with Truss expected to meet the Queen tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6) to formally take over Downing Street.

But her appointment – which makes her the fourth successive Tory Prime Minister since 2010 – has prompted calls for her to hit the ground running.

Cllr Antony Mullen, leader of Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) Conservative opposition group, said: “I congratulate Liz Truss on becoming the new Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.

“The challenges she will face are enormous and immediate action will be required to help people with the forthcoming increase in the cost of energy.

“She will have just two years to deliver on her vision for the country before voters decide if she gets to keep her new job - so I sincerely hope she will waste no time in delivering the things she has promised.

New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss delivers her victory speech as it was confirmed she would become the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

"If she does, she will be remembered as a transformational Prime Minister.”

The leadership contest was decided by less than 200,000 members of the Conservative Party.

Announcing the result, Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 group of backbench Tory MPs, confirmed 82.6% of a possible 172,437 ballots had been cast.

Truss, who was formerly a member of the Liberal Democrats, received 81,326 votes compared to 60,399 for rival Sunak – a closer margin than many analysts had expected.

Conservative leader candidate Rishi Sunak.

Reacting to the leadership contest result, Cllr Niall Hodson, leader of SCC’s Lib Dem opposition group, said: “I am sorry that she was ever in the Liberal Democrats."

Easington MP Grahame Morris repeated calls from his fellow Labour MPs for a general election.

He said: “Liz Truss has moved from the left of the Liberal Democrats calling for the abolition of the monarchy to the right of the Conservative Party calling for regional pay boards to cut wages and backing tax cuts for the rich.

"Authoritative or incompetent - the public should decide at a general election.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He added: “Liz Truss demonstrates the lack of competency and credible within the Conservative Party.

"After 12 years, the Tories have created many more problems than they have resolved.

"We have spent the last few months watching Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak trash the record and policies of the Conservative Government that they were both very much part of in powerful positions.

"In the national interest, we need an immediate General Election.