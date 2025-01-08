Watch as reality TV star Charlotte Crosby reveals her top city hotspots as part of Selling Sunderland campaign
The Selling Sunderland campaign includes a video of Charlotte taking viewers on a tour of Sunderland’s best loved locations including Seaham Beach, the Stadium of Light, and Empire theatre.
She then takes would be buyers on a viewing visit to three different properties in the city.
The Celebrity Big Brother winner and Charlotte in Sunderland star said: “Sunderland is my home – always has been, always will be.
“I’m thrilled that Rightmove is showcasing all the amazing things my hometown has to offer, from stunning coastline views to a variety of homes for first-time buyers and families.”
The former member of Geordie Shore also revealed her top three hot spots in the city.
She added: “I love to go to Roker Beach to get some sea air with a walk along this beautiful beach, followed by a fantastic breakfast at ‘Tin of Sardines’.
“Penshaw Monument is also perfect for dog owners looking for a good workout. This walk has iconic views of the city.
“The Winter Gardens are great for all the family, and being undercover or indoors, it’s perfect come rain or shine.”
According to Rightmove data, Sunderland ranks a lowly 38th out of the UK’s biggest 50 cities for where people want to live, and Charlotte wanted to get involved in the campaign to help change people’s perceptions.
The Selling Sunderland campaign is also being supported by the Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID).
Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: “Sunderland is a city undergoing an exciting transformation.
“With developments like Riverside Sunderland and Crown Works Studios leading our regeneration, alongside excellent schools, transport links, and a thriving hospitality scene, it’s an incredible place to live, work and grow.”
If you are looking to get value for money, then Sunderland is the place to be.
Rightmove data also revealed the city’s average property asking prices are 53% lower than the national average.
The average asking price for a home in Sunderland is £170,635, compared with £360,197 across the UK.
Properties featured in the video, as well as other houses in Sunderland can be found on the Rightmove website.
