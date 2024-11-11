Watch as plaque honouring fallen heroes of WWII returns to Ryhope via builder's yard and car boot sale
The plaque was created in 1949, four years after the end of the war, to honour the young men from what was then Ryhope Grammar School who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The plaque was installed at the school on November 11, 1949, and was today (November 6) unveiled at St Paul’s Church where on Armistice Day the original service of 75 years ago will be re-enacted by Rev David Chadwick and the Ryhope congregation.
Explaining how the plaque returned to the village after a 34 year absence, Rev Chadwick said: “The plaque was in Ryhope Grammar School but went missing after the school was demolished in 1988.
“A couple of years ago man called Paul knocked on the vicarage door and he was holding the plaque.
“He had an interest in war memorabilia and said he had bought it for £20 from a car boot sale near Durham.
“Paul said he didn’t feel comfortable about the plaque not being where it belonged and after researching the names he traced it back to Ryhope.
“According to Paul, the plaque had been discarded in a skip and ended up in a builder’s yard.
“The plaque is engraved with the message ‘They Grasped the Miracle of Sacrifice’ and it’s fitting it has now been returned to the home village of these men.”
However, the return of the plaque wasn’t the only quirk of fate which helped to ensure the men behind the names on the plaque will not be forgotten.
Rev Chadwick said: “My mother goes to St Giles Church in Durham. She mentioned the plaque to a friend and when they realised it had been at Ryhope Grammar School she said the first name on the list, Thomas Akenhead, was her uncle.
“She said her family had been at the original remembrance service 75 years ago at the grammar school and she had a copy of the original order of service.”
With permission granted to install the plaque at the church, and Armistice Day on the horizon, Rev Chadwick decided to re-enact the original service at the church to honour then men on the list and recognise the significance of their symbolic return to the village.
However, despite having the original order of service, recreating the ceremony 75 years on wasn’t without it’s difficulties.
Rev Chadwick said: “There were four hymns is the service book, but two of them were unknown as they are no longer really used.”
Ryhope Choir lead Tony Bowley added: “Two of the hymns, ‘Oh Valiant Hearts’ and ‘For Those Who Love Within the Veil’, are pretty obscure and I had to track down some old recordings to hear what it sounded like and to enable us to practice how to sing it.”
The service will take place at St Paul’s Church at 7pm on Armistice Day (November 11).
Rev Chadwick said: “This is the exact date and time the service took place 75 years ago.
“Ryhope War Memorial was installed on the village green 100 years ago to ensure those who perished during war were never forgotten.
“Sadly these men nearly were forgotten and so it’s fantastic to have the plaque back in the village.
“It’s important we never forget as the consequence of forgetting is that it could happen again.
“We need to remember in order to safeguard the future.”
The original order of service book is now framed and located inside the church alongside the plaque.
Rev Chadwick will still be leading the Remembrance Sunday service at 10am with the congregation moving from the church to the war memorial on the green at 10.45am.
