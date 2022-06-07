Watch as fuel prices top £2 per litre at Washington Services as RAC warn motorists will pay more at the pumps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists filling up at Washington Services were today (June 7) being charged 202.9 pence and 204.9 pence per litre for unleaded petrol and diesel.

While service stations invariably charge a premium rate for fuel, it’s the first petrol station the Echo is aware of on Wearside to top the £2 per litre mark and worryingly could become the benchmark for fuel costs over the coming weeks.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday (June 6) was a record 175.6 pence, up 6.6 pence from 169.0 pence seven days earlier.

Average diesel prices increased by 3.7 pence per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3 pence - the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

It comes as the RAC warn paying £2 per litre at the pumps could become commonplace this summer.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

“The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.

“All this combined with a weaker pound means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

“The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160 pence a litre which, when you add the 7 pence retailer margin and 20 per cent VAT, it would take the pump price over the £2 mark.”

In March the Government cut fuel duty by 5 pence per litre in a bid to curb spiralling fuel cost. However this decrease has now been swallowed up by a continued escalation in oil prices and the Treasury are being urged to take further action.

Simon said: “We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices.”

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh added: “Motorists are being taken for a ride and this hapless Government are too distracted to do anything about it.

“The Conservative Government needs to tackle the brutal petrol hikes and support Labour’s call to put money back in the pockets of working people with an emergency budget.”