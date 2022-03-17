March 16 saw average diesel prices rocketing to £1.76 per litre with petrol coming in at £1.65 – fueled by instability in the global market as the conflict between Russia – the European Union's biggest oil trading partner – and Ukraine enters a fourth week.

As western sanctions continue to be imposed there are fears Russia could retaliate and restrict its oil pipeline supplies to Europe, creating a reduction in supply and pushing up demand.

The USA and Canada have banned buying Russian oil which means demand for oil from other producers has increased, also leading to higher prices.

Spiraling prices at the pumps have caused many Wearside residents to restrict their use of cars, with some even altering their holiday plans.

With a current fuel duty taxation of 57.95 pence per litre in addition to the standard 20 per cent VAT, many people called for the Government to do more to help control prices at the pumps.

We spoke to motorists visiting the Galleries in Washington to see what they had to say.

Margaret Rutter, 68, is having to rethink plans to take her motor-home to Scotland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Recently retired Margaret Rutter owns a motor-home and was hoping to spend the first spring of her retirement travelling around the Scottish Highlands. However, prohibitive prices at the pumps has made 68-year-old think twice.

She said: “We put £90 in our motorhome last Sunday. Normally this would take it to over three quarters full but it only reached half a tank. We were planning on going up to Scotland at least once every couple of months, but we certainly won’t be going as often due to the cost of fuel.

"It really does make you think about going on holiday. We have one of the highest rates of taxation on fuel in the world and so I do think the Government could do more to bring it under control.

"I’ve also stopped driving my car one day per week.”

Bill Nicholls, 65, has decided against days out visiting National Trust attractions due to the cost of petrol and diesel. Picture by FRANK REID.

Rocketing prices have also seen fellow resident, Bill Nicholls, 65, curtail his holiday plans.

He said: “I’m retired but my wife still works. She’s off this week and we would normally travel around for days out and visit National Trust attractions. But we’ve decided against it due to the cost of fuel.

"We recently went on holiday to Wales with the journey costing us at least £60 more than normal. We aren’t going to be going on anymore driving holidays as we can’t afford it.

"I think the Government need to look at temporarily reducing the taxation on fuel.”

Gary Hind, 54, who works in the oil industry, believes the Government has become "over-dependent" on oil. Picture by FRANK REID.

Fellow motorist, Angela Long, 43, has also seen a big increase in the cost of filling her tank.

She said: “It used to cost me £45 to fill my car and this is now £65. The price at the moment really does make you think twice about going on car journeys.”

Catherine Lynch feels it just compounds an already difficult situation for people dealing with the increase in the cost energy and food.

She said: “This will probably have a knock-on-effect in causing the cost of other goods to rise. I get my milk delivered in order to reuse the glass bottles but I’m sure this is going to have an impact on the delivery costs.

“It’s just relentless at the moment and is not sustainable for ordinary people. The Government need to intervene and do something.

Catherine Lynch is concerned the rise in fuel prices could have a knock-on-effect in increasing the cost of other goods. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Fortunately I don’t do a lot of driving but it probably costs me around £15 per week more in petrol at the moment. I know a lot of the rises are being put down to the conflict in Ukraine but we have known about this situation for years and so should have done something to be prepared.”

Lindsey Webb, 41, added: “Fortunately I just use my car for around the doors but my husband uses his car for work. A lot of people need to use their cars and so petrol has to be affordable.

"When oil prices drop you do wonder if it will be passed on to the customer as people get accustomed to paying more.”

For Gary Hind, 54, who works in the oil industry, feels the current situation is a culmination of a culture which has created “over-dependence” on oil.

He said: “The cost of petrol is ridiculous. I don’t need to do a lot of driving now but it used to cost me £50 per week in petrol and this has now risen to £70. Running a car is expensive and it must now be so difficult for families on low incomes.

“We’ve become so dependent on oil from Russia and Arab nations. Long before now we should have developed enough wind and solar power. The technology has been there for years and we have not done it.

"We are a prime country for utilising wind power and every south facing house should have had solar panels installed.”

Responding to the situation an HM Treasury spokesperson said: “To keep costs down, fuel duty has been frozen for the twelfth year in a row, which will save drivers around £15 every time they fill up their tank compared to pre-2010 plans.

“We’re providing around £21 billion this financial year and next to help families, which also includes cutting the Universal Credit taper rate, freezing alcohol duty, and helping households with their energy bills through our £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate.”

Angela Long, 43, said that increase in petrol prices has made her think about taking car journeys. Picture by FRANK REID.

The BP Petrol station on the A1231 in Sunderland has also been hit by the inflation in oil prices. Picture by FRANK REID.

Esso Petrol station in Concord Washington. Picture by FRANK REID.