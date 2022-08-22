Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HGV’s, which were followed by wide load marker vans and surrounded by flashing yellow lights, were captured on camera as they made there way past the City Hall following a police escort.

Taking up two lanes of the road, the convoy of vehicles were followed by motorists making their way through the city.

The crane sections were being transported from manufacturing company Liebherr, based in Deptford, to the Port of Sunderland to be exported.

Following a route which included Farringdon Row, the A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East, the convoy set off after after 9.30am and was due to arrive before 3pm in order to avoid busy periods in the city and to keep congestion to a minimum.

However, drivers were warned to expect delays and those motorists witnessed following the HGV procession were unable to pass due to the enormity of the loads in transit.

One of the giant crane parts being transported through the city centre.

Speaking ahead of the transportation, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

"The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port."

The crane sections were being transported from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the Port of Sunderland.

Abnormal loads of a Liebherr crane passing through Sunderland city centre.

The first of a convoy of six abnormal load HGVs passing through Sunderland city centre.