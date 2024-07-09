Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adults across the city with learning disabilities are set to benefit from a new weekly activities club to promote healthy lifestyles, tackle social isolation and teach new skills.

The WILD Club was initially set-up in May at St Michael’s Community Centre by adult care provider Wearside Interactive Leisure & Development (WILD) to support their own clients.

However, the sessions have proved to be so popular and beneficial that WILD founder Sean Coates today (Monday July 8) hosted an open day for all families of adults with disabilities in Sunderland to come along, take part in activities and sign-up for the new club.

Many of the current club members have conditions such as autism, Down’s syndrome, brain trauma and cerebral palsy.

Sean Coates (centre) with members and volunteers of the new WILD Club. | National World

He said: “We’ve had such a positive response from our own clients that we wanted to expand the club for other adults with both learning and physical disabilities.

“The club provides a safe space for people to keep fit, learn new skills and to interact with other people and make friends.” During the taster day visitors and club members were able to play football and badminton, take part in boxercise training as well as learning how cultivate plants and flowers and play board games.

People were also able to enjoy a karaoke and barbecue. Other activities members can enjoy at the weekly club includes cookery, dance, and arts and crafts classes, movie and bingo afternoons and sensory play.

Member Gavin Finch, 43, from Fence Houses, said: “I really enjoy coming to the club, particularly all the sports.

“It has been good to meet other people, including my girlfriend Lindsey.”

Gavin Finch playing badminton. | National World.

Fellow member Rebecca Cox, 35, from Washington, added: “I really enjoy coming to the club and also helping out.

“I’ve made lots of new friends and my favourite activities are the karaoke and dance sessions.”

Rebecca Cox with boxing coach Louis Jackson. | National World.

Sean said there is a “massive need” for such a service for adults as once people with learning disabilities turn 18 the provision they experienced as a child comes to an end.

He said: “There is a lot done for children with learning disabilities but once they ‘age out’ there is very little.

“After Covid, a lot of the clubs which were available didn’t seem to return and people with learning disabilities and their families can feel very socially isolated.

“There is a massive need for this type of service.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Julie Webster, 55, whose 18-year-old son Liam attends WILD Club.

She said: “Liam currently goes to Grace House but once he turns 19 this stops.

“There’s not a lot out there once children with learning disabilities become adults and so this is such a valuable service.

“As well as supporting Liam, it’s also good to speak with parents in a similar situation.”

WILD Club sessions will run every Monday and Wednesday between 11.30am and 2.30pm at St Michaels Community Centre in Stannington Grove.

There is a fee of £2 per session to help cover costs.