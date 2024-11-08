As part of Washington New Town’s 60th anniversary celebrations, older residents recorded audio accounts of their lived experience of the formative years of the town which have now been compiled to create a series of podcasts, the first of which has been published this week.

The 10 part podcast series has been created by the Washington Heritage Partnership in conjunction with the University of Sunderland and Sunderland Culture.

Named the ‘Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass’ the podcasts have been created thanks to £72,600 of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Washington 60 podcast creators Sarah Murray, Grace Stubbings, Ynez Tulsen, Caroline Mitchel and Jude Murphy. | sn

Dr Jude Murphy, Culture Development Coordinator at Washington Heritage Partnership, said: “New towns built at the time had these distinctive stone animals and Washington was no different.

“Children growing up in Washington will remember the stone crocodiles in Princess Anne Park. The town is also known for its underpasses as the designers at the time said they didn’t want any child to have to cross a road to get to school.

“At the time of the New Town being built in the 60s there was a style of broadcast known as radio ballads in which people talking was interspersed with songs of the time.

“This is where the name of the podcast has been put together from.”

The new podcast series sees people’s recollections interspersed with sounds synonymous with Washington, including sounds of the coal mines and the RCA factory, as well as songs created and performed by local artist Paige Temperley and singer and songwriter Dave Brewis from the Mercury Prize nominated band, Field Music.

Residents' recollections of life in the New Town were recorded in a series of roadshow events by podcaster Sarah Murray, who also grew up and lived in Washington.

She said: “A lot of people wanted to talk about shopping and leisure facilities in the town and in particular Savacentre and the opening of the Galleries.

“The infamous road system of districts was also a popular topic of conversation.”

Podcast producer Grace Stubbings added: “A number of people spoke about when former USA president Jimmy Carter visited Washington and planted a tree in the Village.

“There’s also an episode about the ghosts and witches of Washington.”

The University of Sunderland has also been involved in producing the podcasts.

Dr Caroline Mitchell, professor of radio and participation, said: “Our MA students have been helping with the recording and editing of the podcasts and we’ve also been doing some research about podcasting in relation to older people.”

The first in an initial series of five podcasts is now available on all major podcasting platforms, entitled The Town of Roundabouts, in reference to the high frequency experienced by motorists when driving through the town.

The next four podcasts are due to be released on November 18 and will cover the New Town’s architecture, a comparison of the vision of the New Town to reality; Washington folklore, and the town’s American connection, including George Washington and US President Jimmy Carter’s visit in 1977.

A second series of five podcasts are set to be released in March.

Dr Jude said: “I’m over the moon at what has been produced for the The Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass project.

“I’m excited for people to listen to the first of our podcasts, and we’re already working on a new series to follow the first five.

“Grace has done a brilliant job with the podcasts, incorporating sounds of the town, such as recording noises from several underpasses, but she’s also helped several people set up their own podcasts, sharing her skills.”

Washington Heritage Partnership brings together nine partners to champion heritage and culture in Washington. Partners include Sunderland Culture, Sunderland City Council, Community Opportunities, NE-BIC, National Trust Washington Old Hall, NE Land Sea and Air Museum, Bowes Railway, Heritage Sunderland Partnership, and Social Enterprise Acumen.

Funding for the partnership comes from Sunderland City Council via the Washington Area Committee.

Washington was created as a New Town on July 24, 1964.