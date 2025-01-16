Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With January one of the most popular times to book a foreign holiday, Washington postmaster Richard Fleetwood is warning would be holiday makers to ensure their passports are up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office research reveals that 26% of North East holidaymakers never check passport validity before booking trips which if not noticed before travel results in disappointment at the check-in desk when people are informed they are unable to travel.

Do you know how long is left on your passport? | stock.adobe.com

Your passport must currently have three months time remaining when travelling to EU destinations while six months of passport validity is either recommended or required for destinations further afield including the US, Canada, Australia, Dubai and Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Passport Office estimates around three weeks for a standard passport application to be processed.

Richard, who is postmaster at Washington Town Centre Post Office, knows the situation only too well after processing over 70 passport applications monthly.

He regularly helps customers secure their renewed passport in time for their holiday.

Richard said: “A couple weeks ago a customer came in asking how to renew his passport as it had expired, and he was going on holiday the next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was worried he had left it too late and wouldn't be able to go away with his friends.

“Our team talked him through the process through our Check & Send service. He came back to store with everything he needed later that day, and within 10 minutes we had completed his application, checked and sent it.

“He came back with his new passport to thank us - he couldn't believe how quick and easy we made it.”

Whilst people planning on travelling in the summer will hopefully realise in good time if their passport is nearing expiration, if you are travelling this February half-term - which for most Sunderland schools is February 24 to 28 - then time is already running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research from the Post Office revealed a quarter of those surveyed admit they never check the validity of their passport when booking a trip. With 40% typically booking their holidays abroad two months or less in advance, and 12% even more spontaneously booking just one to three weeks before departure, Richard is keen to stress the importance of checking passport dates in good time.

He said: “Many customers are unaware of the rules around passport validity or the specific requirements of their destination country.

“My top tip to all travellers this February half term is simple - plan ahead. Be sure to check your passport’s expiry date and validity before booking your trip and make sure to always review the travel rules for your destination.

“The February half term break will be the first opportunity for many people to travel in the New Year and staying on top of your passport expiry date can save you a lot of stress and disappointment when the trip does arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We find that January is always the most popular time for passport applications so would recommend that people check their passport and visit their local Post Office early if they need a new passport.”

For more information on passport requirements, visit the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's advice pages.