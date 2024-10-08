Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building Blocks Day Centre in Washington are asking for donations to help prepare winter warmer hamper packs to help local elderly people cope with the cold as they struggle with the increasing costs of heating their homes.

The community hub, which is based in Concord, is looking to provide those in need with packs including a woolly hat, gloves, blankets as well as tea and coffee for warm drinks and a pack of biscuits as a little treat.

They would also appreciate donations of other items such as handwarmers, water bottles and flasks for hot drinks.

Building Blocks manager Aimee Jennings Daymond and Adventure into Art's Gemma Allen have started an initiative to create winter warmer packs for older local residents. | sn

The initiative is being coordinated by Building Blocks manager Aimee Jennings after elderly visitors to the community hub spoke of being “afraid to put their heating on”, particular after the Government’s recent decision to only provide winter fuel payments to those on pension credit or other means tested benefits.

The controversial decision is set to impact around 10 million pensioners.

Aimee, 29, said: “A lot of elderly and retired people come to our lunch clubs. One of the reasons we do it is to provide a warm space. It’s good to provide a warm place for people to come and have some food and a warm drink, but as a community hub we are worried about what people do when they get home.

“The cost of energy has gone up and coupled with some people no longer receiving the winter fuel payment, older people visiting the centre have expressed their concerns about putting their heating on.

“They have already said they’re layering up with clothes as they’re afraid to put their heating on yet as they know they are going to need to use it even more as temperatures drop in the winter.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about how many people are going to be cold this winter, so hopefully these packs can help to keep them warm.”

The initiative is being supported by Adventure Into Art CIC founder Gemma Allen, who runs her art classes at the centre.

Gemma, 44, said: “I do a lot of work with people in the community and there were a few elderly ladies I was speaking to who couldn’t afford their electricity and gas and were actually going to their local leisure centre for a hot shower.

“With the cost of everything having gone up and the winter fuel payments having stopped, the conversations I have with people show they’re absolutely petrified about winter coming up.

“Hopefully these packs will help to make it easier for people to stay warm within their own homes.”

Anyone who can donate items or would like support should contact Building Blocks via their Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

People can also call into the community hub which is located on Victoria Road in Concord.

Items donated should be new or ‘gently worn’ and both Gemma and Aimee are hoping local business can also get involved in supporting the cause.

Gemma said: “If any businesses are able to donate money so we can purchase some of the items for the packs then that would be great. Companies may want to create their own donation boxes which can be dropped off at Building Blocks.”

One local business who has already backed the initiative is L-PAC Packaging Solutions which has donated the boxes for the winter warmer packs.

The community hub and Adventure Into Art have already identified a number of elderly people in the community who would benefit from the packs with further people identified by the charity Feeding Families.

Aimee said: “We just want to get as many packs as we can to help as many people as possible.”