Watch as Sunderland children deliver cosy care packages to pensioners following scrapping of winter fuel payments
Staff and children decided to help elderly people in the local community after hearing about the Government’s controversial decision to scrap winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
The decision is set to impact around 10 million pensioners.
Higher Level Teaching Assistant Karen Quill said: “I was watching the news and heard the decision about the winter fuel payments.
“We have a lot of pensioners in our local community and so I spoke to the head teacher Mrs Cassidy about what we could do and we came up with the plan of cosy care hampers.”
Headteacher Laura Cassidy added: “Doing something to help was a no brainer really. We are involved in initiatives all the time to help the school community and this is about extending this support to help the wider community.”
After meeting with the school’s Well Being Group, the children decided the hampers should include a warm blanket, hot water bottle, thermal cosy socks, flask so people “don’t have to keep making hot drinks”, and the “treat” of some chocolate biscuits.
Mrs Cassidy said: “We put a message on our Facebook page asking for donations and have already had a great response with items being donated by staff and families.
“We already have enough for 10 cosy care packages but would like to deliver out at least 20 into the local community.
“This Friday (September 27) we are holding a well being afternoon where the children can volunteer to donate £1.50 towards helping to make more of the hampers.”
Today (September 24) the school delivered their first three cosy care packages including to 80-year-old Margy Waters, who has recently recovered from bowel cancer.
After receiving her cosy care bundle Margy said: “It’s brilliant what the children have done. I’m looking forward to having my biscuits and my socks and blanket will keep me warm, particularly on a morning. I was freezing this morning.
“I would like to thank the children for bringing this hamper.”
The cosy care packages were delivered by Well Being Group members Emily Byers, Maghnia Hartwell and Adam Donnelly.
Emily, 10, said: “I think the cosy care hampers are a really good idea. Staying warm can be a problem for some people in the winter and so it’s great to be able to help.”
Classmate Maghnia, 10, said: “These items will be really useful for people and it makes me feel good to know I’m helping people.”
Year 5 pupil Adam Donnelly, 9, added: “It feels nice to know I’m helping someone and I was happy to see her smile when she got her package.”
Anyone who would like to donate any unused items for the cosy care hampers can drop them off at the school’s reception.
If you or anyone you know is a pensioner who would benefit from a cosy care hamper then contact the school on 0191 520 3109.
