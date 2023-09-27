Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers and groups using Columbia Community Association in Washington are delighted with the new facilities, including a new kitchen which they say is like “a palace.”

Working for housing association Gentoo, contractor Equans has completed work in more than 700 Washington properties, most of which involved kitchen replacements and rewires.

During the disruption Gentoo asked the centre to change opening hours to provide a warm and safe place for residents while work was done.

From left: Cllr Dianne Snowdon, Julie Milne of Equans, Jennifer Kelley of Gentoo, Marion Taylor, Columbia Community Association secretary and Louise Bassett of Gentoo.

In return, Equans installed a new kitchen and decorated an IT room. Gentoo donated 12 laptops for residents to use.

The centre opens five days a week, offering activities including yoga, coffee mornings and a range of courses and classes.

The centre’s exterior has also benefited with a £3,309 award from the Empower Sunderland Local Community Fund towards the installation of new solar panels.

Gentoo customer Jennifer Kelley said: “The staff from Equans did a lovely job with the improvement work to my kitchen. I would often pop into the centre for a coffee on a Wednesday. I love coming over to the centre, I visit every week. We all know each other, and it is like a big family.”

Louise Bassett of Gentoo, left and Cllr Dianne Snowdon, standing, with residents at Columbia Community Association.

Marion Taylor, Columbia Community Association secretary said: “During the centre’s recent refurbishment, we strived to accommodate our community on a daily basis, with the help of Equans, who had an amazing input throughout and went far and beyond for us to achieve a positive outcome, with little disruption.

“Our new kitchen has been transformed from a shack to a palace. Also, with the fabulous donation of laptops from Gentoo we are now able to offer computer training to the community and put our IT room to good use.”

Louise Bassett, CEO at Gentoo said: “We hope the new facilities helped to create a comfortable environment where they could spend some time while the work was being carried out.

The plush new kitchen at Columbia Community Association.

“We’re delighted we were able to help improve the facilities, alongside our partners at Equans, for the local community to continue using long after their improvement work is complete.”