Voting opens to name Sunderland's new footbridge - here's how to have your say

Now’s the time to cast your vote on the name of Sunderland’s newest landmark.

The new River Wear crossing | CREO

The footbridge being built across the Wear, linking Keel Square with Sheepfolds Stables, is one of the most-anticipated developments in the city.

Set to open this summer, the name of the bridge has been the subject of much conversation.

Earlier this year, the public were asked to submit their suggestions, with a panel of representatives from community organisations across the city meeting to review the suggestions.

Now, we have the panel’s three choices which you can vote on. They are:

Keel Crossing

Wear Crossing

Beacon Bridge

How to vote

You can vote for your favourite by visiting Your Sunderland, a new platform launched today by Sunderland City Council with they say aims to put community voices at the heart of local decision-making.

You will need to cast your vote by 5pm on Friday June 6 when voting closes.

The panel tasked with choosing the three names to go before public vote | Submitted

Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We were overwhelmed by how many residents got on board with the bridge naming suggestions.

“We received over 1,000 in total, which shows just how much the campaign captured the hearts and imaginations of residents.

“I’m sure it was a tough task for the panel cutting the list down to a final three, however after careful consideration and deliberation I believe they’ve finally settled on very befitting names.

“It’s a great shortlist and it’s only right that the public get the final vote on what it should be called. This public vote will give residents the opportunity to play their part in shaping our city’s future – so get voting for your favourite!

“We’ve had stories of entire families, school classes and community groups coming together to think of names, so hopefully this next stage will spark even more excitement.”

The panel who selected the final three names was made up of people, representing an array of organisations and communities, including Rob Lawson OBE, Chair of Sunderland Business Partnership and a former editor of the Sunderland Echo; Marty Longstaff, singer and songwriter from The Lake Poets who wrote and sang ‘Shipyards’, the theme song from Netflix documentary ’Sunderland Til I Die’, a doctor and a member of Youth Parliament - among others.

Rob Lawson OBE, former editor of the Sunderland Echo and chair of Sunderland Business Partnership believes “the passion and knowledge of the city and its people of those sitting on the panel was key to producing a shortlist of names that will hopefully capture the hearts and imaginations of residents for generations to come.”

He said: “We received so many fantastic submissions that it was hard to narrow them down, but we are confident that we have now settled on four very fitting names.

“The creativity shown, particularly through some of the football and history related names has impressed us greatly.

“It was a really interesting project to be part of and I’m proud as a resident of this fantastic city to have played a small part, alongside thousands of others, in helping to shape its future.”

The new Wear footbridge is being built by VolkerStevin on behalf of Sunderland City Council and is a central pillar in the development of Riverside Sunderland, one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects.

Ten metres wide and spanning 260 metres, at a height of 30m above the river, the footbridge is one of several high-profile developments currently under construction at Riverside Sunderland, alongside the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Maker & Faber, Culture House, the new Eye Hospital and Vaux Housing.