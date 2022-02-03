Veterans group launches cold water swimming sessions for fellow ex-forces personnel

Veterans in Crisis is launching a taster session this weekend for a dip in the sea but are hoping more people will join in to make it a regular activity.

The members are part of Veterans in Crisis, a community interest charity which offers support to ex service men and women living in Sunderland. The charity is mainly formed by ex veterans have dealt with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and post service life themselves.

Member Paul Smith said he was interested in trying it as he’d read that there were many health benefits – including boosting your immune system, improving circulation, and improving your mental health.

Cold water sea swimming

Although the initiative will be run by the veterans it will receive support from Veteran’s in Crisis. The activity is a great chance for other veterans to get to know each other in a setting they are comfortable with.

Samantha Neil, Veterans Not Forgotten Co-Ordinator at Veterans in Crisis said: “When you’ve served in the forces, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s the Army, Navy or Air Force you have a common bond and usually a similar sense of humour. If it is a success we will be down Roker every week if any veterans want to join us.”

The sessions are open to veterans and their families, the first taster session will take place this Saturday at Roker beach at 7am. For more information contact Veterans in Crisis on 0191 567 1878.

