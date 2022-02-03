Sunderland Cricket Club, which is part of Ashbrooke Sports Club, was formed in 1808 and one is Wearsides oldest sporting institutions.

Now, the club is appealing for public support in order to help fund a high quality practise facility with two lanes, which will allow it to deliver more coaching sessions, encourage more participation in cricket and Improve mental health and physical well being in the city.

The club are aiming to raise £20,000 via an online crowdfunding campaign and say the current facilities have been below par for several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Cricket Club

Andrea Bowman, Treasurer at Sunderland Cricket Club, said: “For many years now the current practice facilities at the club have been below par. After another hard year, the nets are now in a condition where they simply cannot be used. We have obtained a number of quotations to raise and refurbish the nets, we will be using any money raised to do this.

“When we have been able to train during the pandemic the benefits of playing cricket for children and adults has become even more apparent than previously. It has provided mental and physical stimulation in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Sunderland Cricket Club has four adult teams which play in divisions of the North East Premier League and a thriving junior section with U11, U13, U15 & U18 teams playing in the Durham Junior Cricket League.

The club have a growing ladies and girls section who compete in the Durham Softball League and hope to add more coaches to the club once the new nets are in place.

Sunderland Cricket Club ladies & girls session with Chris Rushworth

As part of the fundraising, the club will be holding a fundraising event this Friday February 4, at Ashbrooke Sports Club, which will include appearances from cricketers Chris Rushworth and Johnny Hayes.

The event at Ashbrooke Sports Club will start at 7.30pm which tickets costing £10 and guests will also be treated to pies donated by Stirks butchers. To buy tickets and support the Sunderland Cricket Club fundraising, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/we-need-new-cricket-nets

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Current state of the nets at Sunderland Cricket Club