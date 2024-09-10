A student struck by a severe stomach condition and feared she would never leave hospital is now set to travel to Tanzania to help others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annabel Timney 20, had to leave sixth form early and spent the majority of 2022 in hospital after developing a severe stomach illness which led to partial paralysis of her gut which stopped digesting food and enabling her body to absorb essential nutrients.

She was admitted to hospital with malnutrition and ended up having to be fed through a tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabel ended up having to defer the first year of her occupational therapy course at the University of Sunderland, but two years on she is now about to start her second year which includes the opportunity to spend a month working in the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Annabel Timney when she was ill in hospital and now, having recovered, in her hospital uniform. | Annabel Timney

Annabel said: “The condition left me fed by a tube and unable to walk. Its safe to say that it was the worst and most traumatic thing me and my family have been through.”

Next May (2025) Annabel now hopes to travel to Tanzania and complete her remarkable journey to recovery.

In order to do so Annabel is determined to raise the £5,000 required by organisers Work the World, to fund the costs of the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “My illness started just after the Covid pandemic and I feel like I missed a big part of my teenage years.

“As a result, I'm now determined to jump at any opportunity that comes my way, and to become the best occupational therapist I can be.

“Two years ago I was in my hospital bed feeling completely hopeless and if someone had told be then that I’d be able to travel to Tanzania to work in a hospital, then I just wouldn’t have believed them.

“At the time I never thought I would leave the hospital. To take part in this experience really would mark the completion of my journey to recovery and would be something to be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Sunderland students Charlotte Eastick (right) and Alisha Knox at the Muhimbili National Hospital. | UOS

Work the World organises work placements for healthcare students to experience working in settings across the developing world.

During her time in Tanzania, Annabel will get the opportunity to work in the hospital’s Rehabilitative Medicine Department as well as in the neonatal unit and paediatrics.

Annabel said: “I think the experience will provide a massive insight into healthcare in other parts of the world and will really allow you to appreciate what we have in the NHS.

“We may only be students, but we can also take the skills we have learned and use them to support these healthcare settings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June (2024) University of Sunderland students Charlotte Eastick and Alisha Knox returned from a similar experience working in the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Anyone who would like to support Annabel to complete her journey to recovery and help to make her dream of visiting Tanzania come true can do so via her GoFundMe page.