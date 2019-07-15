Two swimmers rescued after being trapped on Marsden Rock
Two swimmers had to be rescued from Marsden Rock after getting into trouble at sea.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI inshore lifeboat were called to Marsden Bay shortly before 9pm last night, Sunday, July 14.
A Coastguard statement said: “We were called out last night along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat to two people stuck on Marsden Rock after they were washed on there during a swimming session and unable to get ashore due to the sea state.
“On our arrival the teams prepared their water rescue equipment in case it was required, but on this occasion the inshore lifeboat managed to recover the casualties.
“Both were taken to South Shields Ferry Landing where first aid was provided for shock and hypothermia until the arrival of the North East Ambulance Service when they were passed into their care.”