The two female cats were left at a property on Enfield Road in a pet carrier before they were found by a member of the public on Sunday, April 3.

Food had been left for the cats, who were in a good condition, but RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the pets were not microchipped and while one was wearing a collar there were no identity tags.

The cats are now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Felledge Animal Centre in Chester-le-Street and have been named Fern and Ivy.

Inspector Steph believes the owner may have been struggling with their upkeep, particularly following the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “They were found by a householder who was in the process of moving and he’d gone back to his old address.

“It looks like someone has just said ‘look after my cats’. We are seeing a lot of these abandonments due to Covid as in the north east there is a lot of pressure on boarding space.

“We have people phoning asking for help and they have tried other charities to rehome cats but there are no spaces. Catteries and private boarding are full.”

Steph added: “Both Fern and Ivy were in good condition apart from some dental cleaning, so it looks as though given the current financial situation someone has felt they can’t look after these two ladies any more.

“I put a poster up in the area and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen how these cats were abandoned. If the owner doesn’t come forward in seven days they will go for rehoming. They appear to be middle-aged cats who are related and unusually for ginger cats they are female - the majority of ginger cats are male.”

Anyone with any information about how Fern and Ivy were abandoned is asked to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

