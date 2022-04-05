Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices hit a new record high as the cost of oil soared.

But prices have reduced slightly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that fuel duty would be cut by 5p during his mini budget on March 23.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price per litre for petrol on Tuesday, March 29 was 163.5p, 167.3p on March 22.

Take a look at the cheapest places across Sunderland to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Tuesday, April 5.

1. Morrisons - Seaburn The cheapest place to buy petrol in Sunderland is Morrisons at Seaburn, where petrol cost 156.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

2. Morrisons - Doxford Park The next cheapest place in Sunderland is at Morrisons, Doxford Park, where petrol cost 157.7p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

3. ASDA - Leechmere Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA on Leechmere Road where fuel costs 158.8p per litre on the morning of Monday, April 5.

4. ASDA - Thompson Road The next cheapest petrol station is ASDA on Thompson Road, where petrol costs 158.9p per litre on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.