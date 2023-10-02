Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a ceremony in Bristol, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust won a silver award in the Employer of the Year category, while Ger Fowler, CEO and founder of support organisation Veterans in Crisis (VICS), was named Leader of the Year. Samantha Neil, a support worker at VICS, took a bronze award.

The trust was recognised for the work it does finding new careers to those with a military past.

Tobi Oladipo, Armed Forces healthcare lead, who works to support patients with a background in the military, travelled to Bristol to accept the award, as did Gemma Taylor, Workforce Development and Education manager.

Award winners Ger Fowler of Veterans in Crisis, centre, with Tobi Oladipo and Gemma Taylor of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Ger Fowler was also there. VICS offers a variety of help to veterans and their families, from mental health support with counselling sessions and helping people with substance abuse issues, to practical help like removals and housing advice.

It is also one of the community groups the trust works alongside to support.

Kath Griffin, the trust’s Armed Forces champion, said: “I’m delighted with this award win and every member of our trust who has played a part in this should be proud of this achievement.

“I’m incredibly passionate about this work and what we have done so far, but we’ll continue to build on it.

Award winners in Bristol, Tobi Oladipo and Gemma Taylor of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

“As a trust we value the dedication and commitment shown by our Armed Forces and their families to not only our country but also to our region. Our job is to make sure they are supported when they come to us for care or if they join our team.

“This award shows the work we have put in is recognised by the wider veterans’ community and Tobi and Gemma in particular deserved to be celebrated for their part in that.”

Ger Fowler, who Roker-based founded VICS in 2018, said: “When I was put on the shortlist I thought it was because of the size of my legs.

“It was brilliant. It was a surprise too because it’s a national award. It means everything for us to be recognised. We’re such a small operation, to be recognised nationally is amazing really.”