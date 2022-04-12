Loading...

Travel disruption after two-vehicle collision in Sunderland city centre

There has been travel disruption on High Street West in Sunderland after a two-vehicle collision.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:30 pm

Go North East had earlier tweeted that three of its bus services were unable to stop on the street due to an incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.20am today (April 12) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on High Street West, Sunderland.

Emergency services have been at the scene.”

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they were made aware of the incident but that no ambulances were needed.

There had been ongoing delays while the police waited for the vehicles to be recovered.

Go North East have since confirmed that their services have returned to normal

Tyne and Wear Fire and rescue Service have also confirmed they did not attend the collision.

