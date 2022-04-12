Travel disruption after two-vehicle collision in Sunderland city centre

Go North East had earlier tweeted that three of its bus services were unable to stop on the street due to an incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.20am today (April 12) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on High Street West, Sunderland.

“Emergency services have been at the scene.”

There has been disruption on High Street in Sunderland following a two vehicle collision.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they were made aware of the incident but that no ambulances were needed.

There had been ongoing delays while the police waited for the vehicles to be recovered.

Go North East have since confirmed that their services have returned to normal