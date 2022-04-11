SUNDERLAND ROADWORKS: Delays on the A19, A1(M), A690 and A194(M) to look out for this week

Drivers are being warned about four road closures in Sunderland this week as “moderate” delays of between 10 and 30 minutes are expected.

Take a look at the latest expected works list – with one closure already in place which is set to carry on this week:

A194(M), from 8pm April 7 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A194M southbound, Havanna to A1M, junction 65, carriageway closure, lane closure and hard shoulder closure for communications works.

Drivers are being warned of Sunderland road closures.

A19, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 North and southbound, at Nissan Footbridge overbridge, Lane closures for Bridge inspections.

A19, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19/A690 Herrington Interchange northbound, exit slip road, slip road lane closure for construction improvements by Sunderland City Council.