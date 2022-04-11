SUNDERLAND ROADWORKS: Delays on the A19, A1(M), A690 and A194(M) to look out for this week
National Highways is warning drivers about possible delays in and around Sunderland with four road closures.
Drivers are being warned about four road closures in Sunderland this week as “moderate” delays of between 10 and 30 minutes are expected.
Take a look at the latest expected works list – with one closure already in place which is set to carry on this week:
A194(M), from 8pm April 7 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A194M southbound, Havanna to A1M, junction 65, carriageway closure, lane closure and hard shoulder closure for communications works.
Read More
A19, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 North and southbound, at Nissan Footbridge overbridge, Lane closures for Bridge inspections.
A19, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19/A690 Herrington Interchange northbound, exit slip road, slip road lane closure for construction improvements by Sunderland City Council.
A1, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, J64 to J65 lane closure for electrical works.