Top tourist destinations to visit in Sunderland, as recommended by you

As the regeneration of Sunderland continues at pace, a 10-year tourism strategy was launched this week.

It sees partners, including Sunderland City Council, Sunderland BID and local businesses and groups, working together to boost tourism in the area and encourage more people to visit our city by the sea.

This week also saw the city’s Roker and Seaburn beaches receiving a wave of praise at the 2025 Seaside Awards.

The awards from leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of its coastline.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "We’re delighted that both Roker and Seaburn beaches will be proudly flying the national Seaside Awards flag again this year after being recognised as being among the best in England for their quality, cleanliness, and management.”

Following this week’s news, we asked readers what they thought the city’s top tourist spots were and here’s the top recommends:

*Roker and Seaburn beaches - with not just one, but two, award-winning beaches, the city’s coastline is surely its jewel in the crown.

*National Glass Centre - the fight continues to save NGC, which is due to close in 2026, due to costs of repairs. An important cultural and heritage asset, it tells the centuries-old story of Sunderland’s glassmaking heritage.

*St Peter’s Riverside - the riverside has recently welcomed a trio of new artworks on its sculpture trail. Two by Ray Lonsdale tell the story of our shipbuilding heritage whilst Molly, by Ron Lawson, honours the Wearside women who kept the shipyards afloat during the war.

*Sheepfolds Stables - a new addition to the city but one that comes highly-recommended by visitors thanks to quality food traders like PROPA, Ember and Vito’s.

*Herrington Country Park - one of the city’s many parks created on a former pit, Herrington Country Park is one of the best spots in the area for a walk.

*Penshaw Monument - the landmark that lets you know you’re home.

*Washington Old Hall - one of the area’s most historically-significant buildings, the old hall is the ancestral home of the first US President, George Washington.

*Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens - undergoing improvements and plans for a multi-million pound refurb, the Museum & Winter Gardens tells the story of the city as well as hosting some great exhibitions.

*Sunderland Empire - arguably one of the country’s most beautiful theatres, the Empire brings West End shows to Wearside.