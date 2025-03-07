Retired Sunderland boxer and former Olympic bronze medallist Tony Jeffries has this week become a world record breaker after complete the most straight arm punches in 24 hours.

Tony, who had to retire from boxing due to a hand injury, completed an impressive 146,742 punches to a punch bag during a 24 hour period.

Tony Jeffries has become a Guinness World Record holder. | Submit

After completing the challenge, big Black Cats fan Tony posted an image on social media alongside his family being presented with his Guinness World Records certificate.

After becoming a world record breaker Tony said: “I did this to show my three little girls that extraordinary achievements are not just for extraordinary people. Extraordinary things happen to those who set their minds to something and work hard.

“I’m not extraordinary, I’m lad from Sunderland that didn’t finish school. I used to work on a burger van, but worked very hard on other things and then extraordinary things happened.”

Tony registered an exhausting 6,114 punches an hour, 102 punches per minute and 1.6 punches every second.

In a separate social media post Tony said: “ We did it. Guinness World Record Holder. Thanks for all the support.”

Since retiring from boxing Tony has set up his own YouTube channel where he posts online fitness and boxing training tutorials and has amassed over five million followers.