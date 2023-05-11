News you can trust since 1873
Time running out to join Sunderland AFC international charity bike ride

A Sunderland AFC boss is getting on his bike to raise thousands of pounds for the club’s charity.

By Tony Gillan
Published 11th May 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:31 BST

Chief operating officer and keen cyclist Steve Davison will join his wife Janet, who holds the world record for most miles cycled in a month, for the annual Foundation of Light Cycle Challenge in July 2-5.

This year’s three-day, 200-mile ride will be from Paris to London. About 20 cyclists are already signed up for this year’s challenge, including BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown.

Leading the ride is Susan Hall, owner of Sunderland hair and beauty salon Reds, who has completed all 11 Foundation rides and cycled all over the world.

Susan Hall of Reds hair and beauty, centre, with husband and wife SAFC chief operating officer Steve Davison and Janet Davison.Susan Hall of Reds hair and beauty, centre, with husband and wife SAFC chief operating officer Steve Davison and Janet Davison.
Spaces are still available. To take part, cyclists must have their own road bike, be capable of cycling 20 miles at 12mph without stopping and be insured. Cyclists need to fundraise £1,650 to take part, and the Foundation can help riders with fundraising ideas.

All travel, accommodation and food are covered in the cost, as is a cycling jersey designed especially for the ride.

This is the 11th Foundation cycle challenge. Over the years thousands of pounds, including £66,000 in 2022, have been raised for the charity, which works with young people and their families throughout the North East.

Steve said: “Janet and I are really looking forward to the ride and raising money for an important local charity which does vital and innovative work in communities across Wearside, South Tyneside and County Durham.”

Foundation of Light cyclists at their finishing point in 2022 at the Ponte Milvio Bridge in Rome. Picture by Michael Oliver.Foundation of Light cyclists at their finishing point in 2022 at the Ponte Milvio Bridge in Rome. Picture by Michael Oliver.
Susan said: “I’ve completed the Paris to London ride eight times and it’s a lovely route.

"There are dozens of picturesque, quaint French villages and towns between Paris and the coast, and then some glorious English country to cycle through on this side of the Channel.

“The annual Foundation ride is always a challenge, but is also hugely enjoyable with a tremendous sense of support and camaraderie.”

Foundation head of events, Jemma Dowson, said: “We still have a few spaces left so anyone interested should get in touch as soon as possible. Training rides will start shortly. We also have sponsorship opportunities, including shirt sponsorship, which start at £125 plus VAT.”

Anyone interested in signing up or supporting the challenge through sponsorship should email Jemma on [email protected] before Friday, May 12.

