As part of the Sunderland Business Festival, the Black Cats’ Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and chief operating officer Steve Davison speak at “The Business of Football” discussion, outlining what it takes to run a football club and how solid foundations are key to success on and off the pitch.

The event is being staged at the club’s home ground on Thursday, October 13 at 7pm.

Mr Davison said: “Much has changed at the football club over the last year, in particular our promotion to the Championship and we also recognise that the business of football is evolving all of the time.

Kristjaan Speakman will take part in a special discussion at the Stadium of Light.

“We will be sharing more about our current plans, but will also provide insight into longer term changes, as well as discussing how our club fits within the ambitious plans for the city.

"We look forward to sharing our insights and will welcome questions from attendees.

“It’s great to see the Sunderland Business Festival return for a second year. As a football club that’s deeply engrained within the city, we are hugely supportive of the event and are delighted to be a part of it.”

The Festival will also host a Jobs Fair and Tech Talent events too, showing digital careers and training with both events taking place at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, October 12, from 10am-3pm.

SAFC chief operating officer Steve Davison. Picture by Christopher Owens