Sunderland City Council brought the prosecutions after two dog walkers breached exclusion zones on Seaburn beach and a third walked her dog through Bishopwearmouth Cemetery without a lead.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard how all three breaches had been witnessed by council Neighbourhood Enforcement Wardens and all three Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 for the offences and warning letters that they could face court action were ignored.

An area of Seaburn Beach prohibits dogs between May 1 and September 30 with warning signs displayed at entry and exit points.

Sunderland has dog control restrictions on its beaches.

But Shannon Cowell of Rocket Way, Newcastle upon Tyne allowed her dog in a prohibited area on May 24, 2021 and Anthony McGowan of Kenton Lane, Newcastle upon Tyne also allowed his dog in the banned area on Seaburn Beach on June, 23 2021.

Both were fined £660 and ordered to pay £235 in court costs.

Between May 1 and September 3 this year, 61 dog walkers received penalty charges for breaching the beach zones.

A third dog walker, Corrine Calvert of Holylake Square, Sunderland failed to have a dog on a lead in a prohibited designated area in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on June 5, 2021 and was fined £220 and £235 in costs.

All three defendants failed to appear at court and the cases were found proven in their absence.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: "The exclusion zone at Seaburn is there to help keep it dog free, clean and safe for families and children to use over the summer months.

"It has always been a very simple ask that dog walkers take note of the signs and keep their dogs off certain limited stretches of beach during these busier summer months. There are similar signs and warnings in our parks and cemeteries.

"Dog walkers should be aware that if they do breach the rules, there are penalties and these can be bigger penalties if matters are taken to the courts."

