Thousands turn out to support Bradley Lowery Foundation's family fun day at Sunderland's Thompson Park

The foundation hosted the free family fun day to raise money for the Super Brad’s Pad appeal, which is funding the building of a luxury holiday home in Scarborough where poorly children will be able to make precious memories with their families.

The event, at Thompson Park in Southwick, featured something for everyone, with hot food, rides, markets, classic cars and a number of activities on offer.

The event was jointly organised by the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the SARA Project (Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations).

Phillip Avery, community fundraising manager at The Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “All the funds raised today will be going towards Super Brad’s Pad, a holiday home we’re currently building in Scarborough.

"It’s basically to allow families to get out of hospital and have a bit of privacy away from everybody. It’s a 10 minute walk from the beach or there’s a massive garden and sensory room for the children and has five bedrooms for a full family.

“The turnout has been absolutely brilliant today. I think it’s brilliant what the community has done today, it’s absolutely packed and I couldn’t be more pleased with it.

"The Lowerys were just a normal family and something hit them with Brad, but everyone got behind them and felt it really, because it can happen to anybody. It touched everyone’s hearts and the way Bradley just smiled all the time, laughed and got on with it. The family couldn’t be here today as they’re on holiday but I’ve been sending them updates and they’re over the moon.”

Ian Goodwin, who had a stall at the family fun day, said: “I think it’s extremely important to support foundations like The Bradley Lowery Foundation. I know members of Bradley’s family and it still hurts now when you think about what happened. It was a difficult time for everybody but I think what the Foundation does is fantastic to help children throughout the country suffering from similar issues and also giving parents support.

“I think the fact that Bradley was just a local lad and his connection with Sunderland AFC gives the people of Sunderland a real connection to him that will last for a long time.”

Bradley’s family launched the Bradley Lowery Foundation in 2017, with a mission of supporting families with fundraising for treatment or equipment not available on the NHS and continuing Bradley’s legacy.

Bradley’s fight against neuroblastoma touched the heart of the nation before he sadly passed away in July 2017, Sara, who jointly organised the event with the foundation, is based at Austin House, Shakespeare Street, Southwick.