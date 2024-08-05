Thousands of people flocked to Seaham this weekend (August 3/4) as the town celebrated its annual food festival.

Visitors were able to tantalise their taste buds with food and refreshments to take home and eat on the day from over 120 traders offering culinary delights from across the globe including Sicilian, Sri Lankan, Indian and Portuguese dishes.

Phil Vickery, Rosemary Shrager and Chris Bavin at this year's Seaham Food Festival. | Durham County Council.

Artisan cheeses, jams, chutneys, pies, sausages, spirits and ales were available to try and buy from local traders, while those with a sweet tooth could tuck into a range of cakes, churros and crepes.

With the sun shining for much of the weekend, people could lounge back on a deckchair and enjoy the ‘cookery theatre’, which hosted a line up of celebrities including TV chefs Rosemary Shrager and Phil Vickery and MTV Dirty Sanchez frontman turned cook, Matt Pritchard.

Thousands of people turned out to watch an array of stars from the world of cooking. | Durham County Council.

Hosted by Eat Well for Less presenter, Chris Bavin, the cooking stage also welcomed world-renowned chocolatier Paul Young and Great British Bake Off finalist Josh Smalley.

Paul Young, Chris Bavin, Matt Pritchard and Josh Smalley at Seaham Food Festival. | Durham County Council.

And if the food and drink wasn’t enough, visitors could also enjoy live music and theatrical performances.

Following the appearance of a pod of dolphins off the coast of Seaham last week, there was also a dolphin spotting station provided by Wildspace - See the Sea.

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy Seaham Food Festival. | Durham County Council.

Following the festival, Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “What a fantastic weekend we have had. It is great to see so many people coming back again and again to enjoy what Seaham Food Festival has to offer, as well as seeing the delight of people experiencing the festival for the first time.

“Each year, Seaham Food Festival attracts thousands of people to the town, providing an economic boost to businesses in the area.

“It also gives our appearing traders, many of whom are local, the opportunity to raise their profile and reach new customers.”