An estimated pod of around “20 to 30” dolphins put on an “amazing” acrobatic display just metres off the coast of Red Acre Beach in Seaham.

And one of our readers, Lauren Whitaker, was there to catch it all on camera.

A number of dolphins can be seen leaping from the calm still waters with several pairs of the mammals appearing to do so in synchronised tandem.

One of the dolphins leaping from the water. | Lauren Whitaker.

Lauren, 36, from Ryhope, captured the footage at around 3,30pm yesterday (Tuesday July 30) afternoon.

She said: “I was down at the beach with my husband, little girl and dog. We were just getting packed up and ready to go when we noticed the dolphins leaping out of the water.

“It was amazing to see. There must have been a pod of about 20-30 dolphins and it was absolutely incredible.

“They were just playing and enjoying our beautiful coast. They were around for about ten minutes and then moved further down the coast.

“It really made our day.”