A video featuring a Sunderland house up for auction has gone viral on social media after the previous green-fingered owner appears to have brought his garden inside the two bedroom bungalow.

The now sold house on West Street in Sunderland was up for auction on a property website and eventually sold for £42,500.

Photographs of the house which went viral on social media. | Submitted

However the house was picked up by the comedic instagram account of House of Horrors after photographs posted in the auction company’s website showed the property appeared have been converted for cultivation purposes.

The photographs showed large pots full of soil with the remnants of plants on the floor whilst the attic floor could hardly be seen due to the array of different sized pots full of soil.

The comedian narrator on Housing Horrors starts by saying this “this house has a garden in the living room” before speculating on whether the previous owner may have “been growing potatoes or vegetables”.