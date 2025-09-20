"This house has a garden in the living room" - Sunderland house goes viral on social media
The now sold house on West Street in Sunderland was up for auction on a property website and eventually sold for £42,500.
However the house was picked up by the comedic instagram account of House of Horrors after photographs posted in the auction company’s website showed the property appeared have been converted for cultivation purposes.
The photographs showed large pots full of soil with the remnants of plants on the floor whilst the attic floor could hardly be seen due to the array of different sized pots full of soil.
The comedian narrator on Housing Horrors starts by saying this “this house has a garden in the living room” before speculating on whether the previous owner may have “been growing potatoes or vegetables”.