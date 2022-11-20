Eve Richardson, from Ford Estate, Sunderland, launched her fundraiser two weeks ago after deciding she wanted to help those in need – particularly through the cost of living crisis.

The five-year-old takes orders for bracelets via her mum Bridie Stead who posted her daughter’s charity plan online before she was inundated with requests for jewellery.

Youngster Eve then uses the money raised to buy food to donate to Pallion Action Group food bank. Her mum Bridie says she is ‘extremely proud’ of her daughter.

Younster Eve Richardson, 5 with her self made bracelets to raise funds for Pallion food bank.

She said: “She always wants to help others, it’s just the kind of person she is, whether it’s giving her clothes or toys away to charity or getting involved in fundraising, she is just so kind.

"Eve told me that she wanted to help out in some way so she came up with this idea and it’s working really well, she’s had more than 80 orders and has donated two lots of food shops to the food bank.”

Eve sells her bracelets for £2 each and has so far raised more than £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve Richardson, 5 and her mum Bridie Stead.

Bridie added: “As soon as she gets an order, she wants to start working on it straight away. Eve just loves helping people, she is such a kind little girl and we’re just so proud of her.”

Karen Noble, manager at the Pallion Action Group echoed Bridie adding that Eve’s work is ‘fantastic’ and the community are ‘so proud’ of her.

She said: “For a five-year-old child to be so aware of the issues many people are facing and then do something about it is absolutely fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The help Eve is giving is going into our community pantry which will support local residents during such harsh times. We are so proud to have Eve living in our community and being an inspiration to others”

Eve Richardson has been collecting donations for the food bank in Pallion.

To place an order for a bracelet with Eve or to donate to her fund please contact Bridie through her Facebook page here or via email at [email protected]