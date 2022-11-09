Mum Jodi Bailey has shared her anger as she warns others about taking safety precautions at bonfires after her son Zak Ndong suffered burns to his face when an aerosol was thrown onto a fire on Bonfire night.

The nine-year-old was walking home with a friend’s dad along Kidderminster Road in the Downhill area of Sunderland after attending a bonfire night gathering on Saturday, November 5, when an aerosol was thrown onto a nearby fire.

Zak suffered severe burns to his face and hand and was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital before being transferred to Newcastle’s RVI to be treated for second degree burns.

Zak's mum Jodi is calling on others to take safety precautions after her son suffered severe burns on Bonfire Night.

His mum has now set out to encourage others to take safety precautions when hosting bonfires.

Jodi said: “We’re completely devastated, bonfires can be so dangerous and this incident may not have happened if safety precautions were taken.

"It has knocked Zak’s confidence, he doesn’t want to go out and it will take some time for his burns to heal – I get this feeling in my stomach when I think about it, it’s absolutely awful for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors have told Zak that it will take some time for his burns to heal.

Zak will now have to attend regular doctors appointments to treat the burns over several weeks.

Jodi added: “We were told that if Zak hadn’t held his hand up in front of his face when the aerosol exploded, then it could have blinded him.

"People really need to think about the dangers of bonfires and the effects that a silly mistake could make, it’s not fair and now Zak has to live with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the incident and have said the incident was ‘an accident’.

Zak is recovering at home but is still in a lot of pain.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched after a nine-year-old boy had been injured on Kidderminster Road on Saturday (5 November) evening.

“He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have spoken to the boy and his family and are satisfied that the incident was an accident and no criminal offences have taken place.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Zak was in an immense amount of pain.