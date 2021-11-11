The Sunderland businesses which have been given zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings since August

Eight premises across Sunderland have been inspected and rated 0, 1 or 2 star for food hygiene in August and September this year.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 5:00 am

Inspectors have awarded these eight Sunderland establishments zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.

A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary" and two stars means “improvements are necessary”.

Businesses are rated on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Take a look at these eight premises that received zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.

The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on November 10, 2021.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero, one-star and two-star rated businesses in Sunderland in postcode order.

SR1:

Cafe Wilkos, Fawcett Street, Sunderland SR1 1RQ – Rated two stars on September 23, 2021.

6 Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE

Koochini, Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE – Rated one star on September 16, 2021.

Read More

Read More
First time Sunderland player scoops £50,000 Mecca Bingo jackpot

SR4:

Rasoi Indian Kitchen, Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7YE – Rated two stars on September 1, 2021.

Goodfillas on Hylton Road was given a zero-star food hygiene rating on August 26.

Goodfillas, 36 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AA – Rated zero stars on August 26, 2021.

Fruit & Veg Wagon, 207 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7XA – Rated two stars on August 6, 2021.

Our Little Cafe, 98A The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX – Rated one star on August 4, 2021.

SR5:

The Kitchen, 51 - 53 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT – Rated one star on August 24, 2021.

Diamond Shakes, 17 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ – Rated two stars on August 24, 2021

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SunderlandInspectorsSR1