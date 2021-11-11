The Sunderland businesses which have been given zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings since August

Inspectors have awarded these eight Sunderland establishments zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.

A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary" and two stars means “improvements are necessary”.

Businesses are rated on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Take a look at these eight premises that received zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.

The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on November 10, 2021.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero, one-star and two-star rated businesses in Sunderland in postcode order.

SR1:

Cafe Wilkos, Fawcett Street, Sunderland SR1 1RQ – Rated two stars on September 23, 2021.

6 Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE

Koochini, Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE – Rated one star on September 16, 2021.

SR4:

Rasoi Indian Kitchen, Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7YE – Rated two stars on September 1, 2021.

Goodfillas on Hylton Road was given a zero-star food hygiene rating on August 26.

Goodfillas, 36 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AA – Rated zero stars on August 26, 2021.

Fruit & Veg Wagon, 207 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7XA – Rated two stars on August 6, 2021.

Our Little Cafe, 98A The Broadway, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 8NX – Rated one star on August 4, 2021.

SR5:

The Kitchen, 51 - 53 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT – Rated one star on August 24, 2021.

Diamond Shakes, 17 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ – Rated two stars on August 24, 2021

