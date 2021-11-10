The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, was enjoying an evening out at Mecca Bingo Sunderland when all his numbers came up and he called ‘house’ on the National Bingo Game.

Years ago, the first time player would accompany his grandmother to play bingo, and when he returned he sat in her usual seat and decided to try it out for himself.

He said: “I was so overwhelmed when I realised, I had won the jackpot. This was my first time playing and my advice to anyone is have a go, you never know your luck, the result could be life changing.”

Mecca Bingo on Holmeside. Picture by Stu Norton.

Mark Dadson, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Sunderland added: “It’s such an amazing occasion when someone calls house on the National Bingo Game. We’re absolutely thrilled for the winner, £50,000 is an incredible prize amount.

"The atmosphere in the club was brilliant, it’s a pleasure to see someone win big – we’re delighted.”

The first time jackpot winner has decided to plan for his future by putting a deposit down on a home, buying a car and taking some time to relax with a holiday.

Alastair Stewart, Head of Commercial Operations at the National Bingo Game, said: ‘We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 winner at Mecca Sunderland and hope that he enjoys his new home.

