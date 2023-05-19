News you can trust since 1873
With warm weather set for the weekend, check out the following ice cream shops in and around Sunderland.

The six top ice cream parlours and shops in and around Sunderland, based on Tripadvisor reviews

It has taken a while, but spring looks have eventually sprung this weekend and what better way to enjoy the sunshine than with a delicious ice cream.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th May 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:09 BST

After the wettest March in 40 years and a cool April, the Met Office are forecasting clear skies, sunshine and temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

With people heading to the coast, parks and beauty spots across Wearside, it looks set to be a bumper weekend for ice cream parlours and shops, but where is the best place to enjoy your chocolate chip, raspberry ripple or traditional 99 with a flake?

Not to worry, as we’ve done your research for you. Check out the following six best ice cream shops in and around Sunderland based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Minchella's in Seaburn was given four-and-a-half stars based on 196 Tripadvisor reviews. Ice cream choices include chocolate, cola sorbet, chocolate/Cola swirl, blue candyfloss, lemon sorbet., blue candyfloss/lemon swirl, lemon top and cola top. One reviewer said: "Minchella's have been around for years and have a well deserved reputation for high quality ice creams.The ice creams really are special."

Minchella's in Seaburn was given four-and-a-half stars based on 196 Tripadvisor reviews. Ice cream choices include chocolate, cola sorbet, chocolate/Cola swirl, blue candyfloss, lemon sorbet., blue candyfloss/lemon swirl, lemon top and cola top. One reviewer said: "Minchella's have been around for years and have a well deserved reputation for high quality ice creams.The ice creams really are special."

Scoop and Bean was given four and a half stars based on 46 Tripadvisor reviews. Scoop and Bean have over 30 ice cream flavours including a toffee crunch sundae, rocky road sundae and sweet strawberry sundae. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "I've been here too many times to count and each time it's delicious. There is a huge range of ice cream flavours, from parma violet and raspberry ripple to bubblegum, there is something for everyone. They also do sundaes and milkshakes which are great. I would really recommend Scoop and Bean. Its a must go if you are down at the beach!"

Scoop and Bean was given four and a half stars based on 46 Tripadvisor reviews. Scoop and Bean have over 30 ice cream flavours including a toffee crunch sundae, rocky road sundae and sweet strawberry sundae. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "I've been here too many times to count and each time it's delicious. There is a huge range of ice cream flavours, from parma violet and raspberry ripple to bubblegum, there is something for everyone. They also do sundaes and milkshakes which are great. I would really recommend Scoop and Bean. Its a must go if you are down at the beach!"

Toney Minchella's, Whitburn was given a four star review based on 43 reviewers on Tripadvisor. Ice cream flavours include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, raspberry ripple, limoncello, coconut, Turkish delight and mint chocolate chip. One reviewer said: "The best 99 always. Consistently superb ice cream. There is no better on the planet. I go there frequently and it’s a 99 for me." Photograph: Google Maps

Toney Minchella's, Whitburn was given a four star review based on 43 reviewers on Tripadvisor. Ice cream flavours include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, raspberry ripple, limoncello, coconut, Turkish delight and mint chocolate chip. One reviewer said: "The best 99 always. Consistently superb ice cream. There is no better on the planet. I go there frequently and it's a 99 for me."

Tutti Frutti Ice Cream Parlour was given four and half stars based on 53 Tripadvisor reviews. Speciality ice cream flavours include banana, pineapple, orange, lemon, and cherry. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Really enjoyed my take out hotdog and Turkish delight ice cream. Delicious and I didn't have long to wait." Photograph: Google Maps

Tutti Frutti Ice Cream Parlour was given four and half stars based on 53 Tripadvisor reviews. Speciality ice cream flavours include banana, pineapple, orange, lemon, and cherry. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Really enjoyed my take out hotdog and Turkish delight ice cream. Delicious and I didn't have long to wait."

