2 . Scoop and Bean, South Shields

Scoop and Bean was given four and a half stars based on 46 Tripadvisor reviews. Scoop and Bean have over 30 ice cream flavours including a toffee crunch sundae, rocky road sundae and sweet strawberry sundae. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "I've been here too many times to count and each time it's delicious. There is a huge range of ice cream flavours, from parma violet and raspberry ripple to bubblegum, there is something for everyone. They also do sundaes and milkshakes which are great. I would really recommend Scoop and Bean. Its a must go if you are down at the beach!" Photo: Stu Norton