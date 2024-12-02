The great great nephew of a WW1 hero who perished in the Battle of the Somme has said he is “extremely proud” the medal of Private 17766 Albert William Dove has been returned to his family over a century after it was awarded.

Albert Dove was employed as a putter at Thornley pit at the time he enlisted into the war and living at Pyman Street in Wheatley Hill near Peterlee with his wife and baby daughter.

Private 17766 Albert W Dove alongside his recently located British War Medal. | Gary Mains

Like thousands of other young men he was killed in 1916 at the Battle of the Somme. His death is recorded on the Thiepval Memorial, a memorial to those lost at the Somme.

The ‘death card’ sent to Albert’s family at the time stated he was the “dearly beloved husband of Ada Dove” and that he was only 23-years-old when he died.

Following his death, Albert was awarded the British War Medal for his service and ultimate sacrifice during the Great War.

However, at some point over the course of history Albert’s medal went missing from his family until last week (November 28) when it was finally returned to its rightful place and the hands of his great great nephew, Gary Mains.

Gary, 43, said: “As a family we are extremely proud and honoured to now be in possession of Albert’s medal.

“It was a privilege to be honoured with it at the heritage site on Thursday and it has been interesting finding out Albert’s history and the journey the medal has made.”

Gary Mains receives the medal from Wheatley Hill History Club representative Margaret Hedley. | Wheatley Hill History Club

It has emerged that the medal had been in the possession of another family in the County Durham village and was relocated to its rightful place thanks to the investigative work of Wheatley Hill History Club.

History Club representative Margaret Hedley explained: “We were contacted by Ian Lofthouse, a descendant of the Atkinson Butcher family of Wheatley Hill.

“Ian told us that a medal awarded to Private 17766 Albert W Dove of the Yorkshire Hussars was found amongst the possessions of his mother during a recent move of house, and raised questions within his family as to why their family had the medal.

“Members of the Wheatley Hill History Club carried out family history research on both families to try and establish a blood link between the Atkinsons and the Dove’s, without success, whilst our military historians carried out research into Albert’s war record.

“One of our military historians, Fred Bromilow, knew members of the Dove family in Thornley, and contacted them about the medal.

“One of them, Gary Mains, is related to Albert through his mother’s side of the family, and he was delighted to hear that the medal was returning to the family.

“We presented the medal to Gary at the Wheatley Hill War memorial that bears Albert’s name.”

Whilst details have now emerged of the medal’s ‘journey’, mystery remains as to how it came into the possession of another local family.

Speculating on what may have happened, Margaret said: “Ian told us that his grandfather worked at Thornley pit before the First World War and was exempt from war duties as a result of an injury.

“With this information, we believe that Mr Atkinson probably worked with Albert Dove.

“The two families may even have been friends, and when Albert was killed and his wife received his British War Medal, Mrs Dove appears to have given it to the Atkinson family.”

Medal now back in its rightful place, Gary plans to create a framed display in recognition of the ultimate sacrifice Albert made serving his country.

Albert Dove (far left) with other members of his regiment. | Gary Mains.

He said: “We look forward to hanging the medal in commemoration of him in our family home and sharing it with our children and family members.

“We are hoping to add the missing medal bar and colours and put in a framed case along with a photograph of Albert and information about his service.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Fred and Margaret for piecing the back history of the medal together and working tirelessly to return it to Albert’s home village where we will treasure and pass down through future generations.”