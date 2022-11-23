The group has recorded a string of top 10 albums, racking up multi-platinum sales and selling out 11 national tours.

They have played venues including the London Palladium and Royal Albert Hall, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee at Buckingham Palace and singing to more than one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The Overtones celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of their album 10 earlier this year.

The Overtones come to The Fire Station on Friday, December 9.

At The Fire Station, audiences will enjoy hits from The Drifters, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Frankie Valli, Marvin Gaye and others as well as their own material.

The group usually does a national Christmas tour, but not this year – the Sunderland date is the only one in the ensemble’s current schedule.

Group member Darren Everest said: “We’re so excited to be coming to Sunderland. We’ll be performing some Christmas favourites as well as some of the classics we love.

“It’ll be our usual energetic, up-tempo show, but more intimate than our usual larger tour performances. We aim to put a smile on everyone’s faces, I think that’s what people need right now.

“We’ll be helping to get people into the Christmas spirit and we want to see everyone having a great time, singing along and dancing.”

Darren said the group had not been to Sunderland before, but added: “I’ve looked at The Fire Station online and it looks so cool and lovely. We can’t wait to perform there.”

To coincide with the World Cup, The Overtones have released their version of Neil Diamond’s anthemic Sweet Caroline, the soundtrack to England Women’s victory in this summer’s Euro 22 success.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We’re lucky to have The Overtones coming to the venue; their popular Christmas shows pack out much larger venues. They have a reputation for rebooting classic sounds for contemporary audiences through their beautiful vocal harmonies.