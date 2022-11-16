He was a key figure at the theatre between 1972 and 2009, seeing many changes including the £4.5million redevelopment of the Empire in 2004, which enabled the venue to stage the major West End shows audiences can see today.

His personality, dedication and expertise are what he is remembered for by colleagues.

He met many stars and was at the centre of the theatre’s most famous incident, when comedy legend Sid James died onstage during a play in April 1976.

Former Sunderland Empire technical manager, Mel James, seen here in 1983, has died aged 78. Picture by Kevin Brady.

It was Mel who bounded onto the stage to ask if there was a doctor in the house. The audience thought it was a joke, so Mel repeated the question.

Speaking on the Channel 4 documentary Without Walls in 1993, he said: “Thank goodness there WAS a doctor in the house. He came into the corner and he asked me if it was a gag. By that time the ambulance crew were here.” Sid James died in the ambulance.

The theatre’s ticketing manager, Sue Baillie, was among those paying tribute to Mel.

She said: “I met Mel back in 1980 when I first started working at the Sunderland Empire and, as one of the longest serving staff, he devoted almost 37 years to our beloved theatre and remained a constant linchpin through its many changes and seasons.

Mel was at the centre of the storm at the Empire Theatre's most infamous evening.

“He was a real character. He loved a wind-up, was incredibly compassionate and caring. Mel was a mentor to many technical staff and was a true font of venue knowledge and was never afraid to get stuck in.

“He even won the Sunderland Echo employee of the year awards for his efforts.

“After retiring, Mel remained the go-to person for any historical questions and has kept in touch with much of the team. We occasionally met for coffee and lunch and later visited him at home when he was ill where he would regale us with his colourful tales of army life.

“Mel will be greatly missed by everyone at the Sunderland Empire.”