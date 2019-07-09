The Bridges beach returns to Sunderland for the summer
A North East shopping centre is inviting visitors to enjoy a day at the beach this summer - whatever the weather.
The Bridges has announced the return of its popular indoor seaside at Central Square, which will be open from July 23 to September 1 and there is a packed programme planned throughout the summer, with visits from a number of special guests to keep families entertained.
Little ones can learn about the importance of looking after the environment on August 7 by helping the Bridges’ turtles take part in a beach clean, before putting their creativity to the test with some crafting and storytelling activities.
Much-loved characters will also be heading to the shore this summer, with Cinderella and Ariel paying a visit on August 14, followed by Spiderman, Captain America and The Joker on August 21.
The team at the Bridges have also organised activities around their very own Elmer statue, which will be at the centre from August 21 for Elmer’s Great North Parade, which is organised by St Oswald’s Hospice.
Shoppers can enjoy a day of elephant-themed activities where they can take a picture with the colourful character and make the most of a craft zone and face painter to promote the charity art trail.
“We may not always have beach weather in Sunderland but shoppers can make the most of our very own seaside at the centre come rain or shine,” said Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges.
For more information, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com